Le Havre-PSG, the first match after Covid-19 to welcome the public in France

France will host the first football match with the public on Sunday, a first in Western Europe since the Covid-19 crisis. It will be a friendly meeting between Le Havre and PSG. A first important meeting for Paris, a few weeks before the Champions League quarter-final, they will play against Atalanta Bergamo, in Lisbon.

After four months of absence and a few weeks before returning to the Champions League in August, PSG begins its preparation with a friendly match in Le Havre, Sunday (17.00 GMT), an event for French football with the return of the public, limited to 5,000 people.

Far from it, this is a preparatory match that there are dozens during the summer, between a Ligue 2 team in the middle of a transfer window, and an elite team that above all wants to avoid injuries.

Partial public return

However, this opposition between Normans and Parisians will occupy a special place in the plagued book in 2020 of French football, whose pages from March to July were torn apart by the coronavirus pandemic, which puts all contests in jeopardy. stop.

For the first time in four months among the five “Big 5” countries (Spain, England, Germany, Italy, France), a meeting with an elite club will compete in front of spectators. The meter that the French government has set up, which is valid from Saturday, in practice allows about 5,000 people within the borders of the Océane stadium.

Without counting on the oversight of each team, the staff responsible for security, the organization or the refreshment bar, and the journalists, it makes between 4,000 and 4,500 tickets available to spectators – which lasted for ten minutes, according to the Le Havre Club.

On a stand or on the edge of the lawn, everyone must follow the health specifications. For the public, it is mandatory to wear a mask, in addition to social distancing and the direction of movement in the stadium that must be respected.

Three trophies in the viewfinder

Behind the scenes, at the request of Parisian leaders, people who will rub shoulders with the same areas as the players will pass two Covid-19 screening tests, through swab and blood tests.

As France’s Champions Club prepares for its most exciting summer: with two finals to play (French and League Cup, July 24 and 31) and the last eight-match tournament in the Champions League in Lisbon, it can at best win three trophies and only play five matches.

A huge challenge, but at the height of Qatar’s funds and talent for this Parisian team, who believe more than ever in their European chances, excited by their victorious eighth final against Dortmund.

A draw on Friday reserved a table for him, with a quarter-final against Atalanta Bergamo before a half against Atlético de Madrid or Leipzig. But today, “it’s Saint-Etienne (in the Coupe de France) above all,” assures Thomas Tuchel, who has had to restart a machine stopped since March 11.

With AFP