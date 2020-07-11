Open Letter – Premier League players come out

In an open letter picked up by The Sun, a Premier League player, who wished to remain anonymous, came out this Saturday.

“My plan is to stop my career sooner and tell the truth”

It is no secret that revealing your homosexuality is unfortunately not easy in the sports world. This is still true when it comes to football. But this Saturday, a Premier League player who wanted to preserve his anonymity showed exemplary courage by revealing his homosexuality in an open letter forwarded by The Sun. In this, however, the player says if he can’t handle the writing … A first step.

“I’m gay. Writing it down is already a big step for me. But only family members and a small group of my friends know it. I don’t feel ready to share it with my team or my coach. It’s hard. I spend most of my life with these guys and when we get back on the field we are a team.But there is something inside me that makes it impossible to open up with them that I feel.I really hope that one day I will be able to. “, we can read.

“From day to day it can be a real nightmare. I feel trapped and I’m afraid that by revealing the whole truth things would only get worse. So even though my heart I often say I have to do it, my head always say the same thing: “Why do I risk losing everything?” The truth is I don’t think the football world is still ready for what “a player coming out (…) My plan is to quit my career earlier and tell the truth. I will surely throw in some good lucrative years for my future. But inner peace is not buy not “, then writes the player. A moving message, which can call others.