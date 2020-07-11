Philippe Coutinho ready to wait until August

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is inclined to wait until the end of the Champions League to decide on his future.

To believe what El Mundo Deportivo reveals this Saturday, Philippe Coutinho decided to wait until the end of August and the Champions League epilogue to make a choice regarding the rest of his career.

The Brazilian international has been extended by Bavaria for two months and after that deadline he will be released. FC Barcelona, ​​where he is still under contract, does not count on him very much. Therefore, it must find a new base. He will not do that until the last match of the season.

Recently, the name Coutinho has been circulating strongly on the side of England. Leicester City, Everton and his former Liverpool club are emerging as possible destinations for the latest winner of the Copa America.

During his Bundesliga season, Coutinho scored just 8 goals (6 assists) in 23 games played. A short stay in Germany, which was also frightened by various physical difficulties, such as the injury that caused him for three months (between March and June).