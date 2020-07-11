Tourism in Europe: back to normal or sustainable development?

For the first time since the health crisis began, Ici l’Europe is back at the European Parliament in Brussels. The borders are open between 27 and July 1, the EU opened its borders to 15 countries. As expected, the United States is not on this list, unlike China, which is conditionally approved.

Will tourism start again this summer? Europe is wondering about the recovery in this important sector, which represents 9.5% of EU GDP and employs 22 million people. But should we return to normal or change the standard? Some see the Covid-19 pandemic as a signal and an opportunity to rethink mass tourism and turn to a more sustainable model. Others deplore a paralysis and a fear that immobilizes this important sector of their economy.

Caroline de Camaret talks about it in the presence of several guests: