Barça, when Leo Messi equals Xavi …

Lionel Messi did not find the net on Saturday in Valladolid, but still broke a record.

After matching a THierry Henry record, Leo Messi equalizes it for Xavi in ​​La Liga after giving his 20th assist in La Liga.

With his crucial pass in the area of ​​the goal for Arturo Vidal during the quarter-final against Pucelanos, “Pulga” allowed Barça to temporarily return to a point in the Madrid leader, who challenges Granada on Monday for the 36th day in the League.

Messi thus became the first player to reach 20 assists in La Liga since Xavi (20) in 2008-2009.

Messi is also the second player to make a season with at least 20 goals and 20 assists in the five major European championships of the 2000s, with a certain Thierry Henry 2002-2003 with Arsenal.