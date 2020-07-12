Brescia will not lower the price of Tonali

The Brescia club do not plan to lower the price of their talented defensive midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

The management in Bresica refuses to reconsider the requested price for Sandro Tonali. Each acquiring club must pay at least 50 million euros to hope to recruit this young prodigy.

There is a status quo in this file even though several interested clubs have indicated that the expectations of this formation do not correspond to the player’s value, according to what La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals.

While the club is participating in a relegation battle, the 20-year-old player is expected to strongly change air during the current low season. But so far, Juventus, Inter and Milan, who have followed him for a long time, refuse to go on the offensive in an attempt to recruit him.

Tonali also has contact with some foreign clubs. Manchester United had taken special information about it. An interest from PSG was aroused, but that was several months ago and it has faded since then.

This season, the young international azzurro has played 29 Italian championship games. He also scored one goal and six assists.