Conservative President Duda and his opponents are shoulder to shoulder

The outgoing Polish President, Conservative Andrzej Duda and his Liberal opponent Rafal Trzaskowski were on Sunday night after the second round of the presidential election, according to an opinion poll after the polls.

AndrzejDuda won 50.4% of the vote ahead of Rafal Trzaskowski (49.6%), according to an Ipsos poll, in an election with a very high turnout of 68.9%.

The first official results of the Polish presidential election were expected on Monday morning.

The outcome of this second round will be decisive for the future of the government of the Conservative and Nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which its opponents accuse of reversing the democratic freedoms acquired three decades ago in the fall of communism.

The vote was due to take place in May – when Duda led the voting intentions – but had to be postponed due to the pandemic caused by the new corona virus.

In the first round, on June 28, Duda came first with 43.5% of the vote and Trzaskowski second with 30.4%.

Just before the vote, Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, noted that Mr Trzaskowski had to mobilize very different parts of the electorate.

On the other hand, Duda was able to count on the mobilization of voters in rural Poland.

With AFP and Reuters