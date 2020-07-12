Deschamps “not worried” by Griezmann

The wood color trainer is not worried about the difficulties that Antoine Griezmann is currently facing at FC Barcelona.

When he arrives in Barcelona to get over a level after a long stay at Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann faces more irritations than moments of joy in his Catalan team. His performance on the field did not meet expectations (only 9 goals in the league), and injuries also hamper his adaptation to this training. Like the one he contracted on Saturday against Valladolid and which will immobilize him until August.

Faced with these difficulties and setbacks, many observers wondered if Mâconnais made the right choice by joining the Nou Camp. Some even encouraged him to change the air during the summer transfer window to try to give new impetus to his career.

Deschamps does not doubt Griezmann

This Sunday, Didier Deschamps, the Blues’ coach, was asked about Griezmann. For him, there is no need to ask too many questions, for his protégé has “Football games and mental qualities” to get out of this difficult period.

The club (Barcelona), I do not know from the inside. Antoine, I have no doubt what he can do or his ability to give to others, DD continued in an interview with RTL. The quality of Antoine is undeniable. It was Olivier Giroud who no longer played for a while, where we no longer talk about it and that is Antoine … all players have a period during the year when it can be more complicated ”.