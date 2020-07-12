Financial Fair Play, Manchester City are waiting for them

Manchester City are contesting their exclusion from the European Cups for two seasons by UEFA for non-compliance with economic fair play.

The Mancunian club will be settled on their fate Monday at 10:30, with the expected decision of the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS).

UEFA criticizes the English club for overvaluing contracts signed with sponsors linked to the Abu Dhabi United group, which is also owned by city owner Sheikh Mansour. An amnesty of 32 million euros has already been added to the Liverpool dolphin.

If the sanction were to be confirmed, it would be a blow to City and Sheikh Mansouri, accused of circumventing the rules of economic fair play between 2012 and 2016 and of lying to UEFA.