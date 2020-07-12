MLS – The DC United-Toronto game is postponed

Two players are suspected of having been infected with coronavirus and forced MLS to postpone the meeting.

Obviously, the recovery is very complicated for MLS, while the various franchises have been united since this week in the bubble from Dysney World in Orlando for a resumption that was played in the form of a condensed tournament of five weeks.

Several teams have already been hit by Covid-19 and forced to withdraw, such as Nashville or Dallas. This Sunday, the scheduled meeting between DC United and Toronto has to be postponed due to two suspected cases among the players, which was announced by the league.

“In accordance with health and safety protocols in the league, clubs are tested the day before each match. The results of yesterday’s tests [samedi] for DC United and Toronto FC produced a first unconfirmed positive case of COVID-19 for one player and an unequivocal test for another player “, MLS wrote in a statement.

“Due to the clubs arrival time in Orlando, the league’s protocol plans to repeat the tests from the two teams this morning [dimanche] and wait for the results of these tests before playing the match. “