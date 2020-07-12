PSG offer a stream of goals for the public’s return to the stands

PSG added a real correction in Le Havre by winning by 9 goals to 0, Sunday, in a friendly match warmed by the presence of almost 5,000 spectators.

The 5,000 spectators in the PSG – Le Havre match, Sunday 12 July, got their money’s worth. The stars of the Paris team offered them a stream of goals by beating Norman’s team 9 – 0.

“The feeling of playing a final, a ball in the stomach.” We did not expect Neymar to shake off the idea of ​​meeting a Ligue 2 formation, far from the limelight he appreciates so much.

But after a four-month interruption without competition, Brazilian N. 10, who trusted Instagram, came back hungry. His state of mind, reinforced by a double (21st, 42nd sp), says a lot about his team, which attacks an equally exciting summer as it is historic.

PSG have to play two finals in July (Coupe de France on the 24th, and Coupe de la Ligue on the 31st), since the last tournament to eight in the Champions League, with a quarter against Atalanta Bergamo on the 12th of August.

Potentially, there are three trophies he can win in just five games, all this, at the time of his fiftieth birthday. At Le Havre, the coach of Thomas Tuchel was happy with the game so far, but still wanted to change the line up.

The German technician may have played two different teams during each period and sent the message that the most important thing was to avoid injuries, his players were too anxious to prove that they had not lost their talent during the break caused by the pandemic.

Di Maria double pass

The “Fantastic Four”, holders of PSG’s enormous attacking power, have shown that they were always in a good mood in just 45 minutes, which must have worked for a very long time for the Norman defenders.

Icardi, who has become undisputed since Edinson Cavani’s departure, achieved a double in his fox style of surfaces (8, 19). Neymar answered and made his devastating kidney talk about his first goal.

Mbappé also showed his speed and he owes his performance (29th) to his sense of anticipation of a major Norman error. Finally, Di Maria managed, if he did not score, two fantastic assists, each time from the outside of the foot.

For a period of time, “Fantastic Four” played the movie of its superpowers for a faster time, and it is certainly very promising for the future.

During the second half, the Paris substitutes, with Verratti, Thiago Silva or Pablo Sarabia, continued the festival, although Hacmen coach Paul Le Guen, on the other hand, also upset his eleven.

For you, audience

Idrissa Gueye (50th), Sarabia (52nd, 61st) and young Arnaud Kalimuendo (59th) aggravated the brand to bring this match to another story, that of HAC, the dean of the French clubs, who had lost 9-0 to RC Paris in 1959, its biggest defeat ever suffered.

It’s definitely a match for memories. It is also the first, in one of the European “big five” countries, to welcome spectators, in accordance with the rule of 5,000 people applied by the government since Saturday.

With 4,500 tickets left for the public, the stands at the Océane Stadium (25,000 seats) remained very sparse, but it only took about fifty ultrasounds – collected in turn, without a mask, during the first period – to animate the stage and cover the tears from the adjoining seagulls.

“I am delighted that football in France can resume in a popular way, with the public at the stadium,” stated on-site Minister of Sport Roxana Maracineanu, without ruling out an increase in the number of spectators authorized in the stadiums during the summer. PSG also leave Normandy with things to celebrate

With AFP