PSG pulverize Le Havre for their recovery match

The French champion made a very strong impression for his return to the field. As a friend, Tuchel’s team turned HAC 9-0.

There were many questions about Paris’s summer form after a four-month break. In one match, they have almost completely lifted. Opposite Le Havre at the Stade Océane, the French champions delivered a real show of strength this Sunday. Whether it was with their standard team, who played the first half, or the substitute team, who offered to perform after the break, it was the same level difference on the pitch and finally the visitors brought in a point without appeal from 9 to 0!

It is, of course, appropriate to balance the analyzes at the end of this first meeting after it has passed, but the feeling that this PSG has already been attacked is not excessive. Ten days before the final of the Coupe de France and one month before his return to the Champions League, the Metropolitan team has shown enough guarantees in the game, in the state of mind or in the physical, so that we can be sure.

Parisian stars are already on their way

The first period was a real massacre for the people of Le Havre. Thomas Tuchel had chosen to adjust his fantastic 4 at kick-off, it was a show of strength from the start and it only took 8 minutes to see Paris break the lock. Mauro Icardi opened the scoring and took over a service from Angel Di Maria. The Argentine then resurfaced in the 19th, with a victorious dive at another center of Di Maria. The latter was in “caviar distributor” mode, and he rewarded Neymar with one to the 21st. The Brazilian finished after fantastically eliminating two Le Havres.

After Icardi and Neymar, it was Kylian Mbappé’s turn to submit. In the 29th, and in a separate register, the natives of Bondy brought the score to 4-0 and took advantage of a loss by Norman the ball. The international tricolor then missed double (36th) by being too greedy. No big deal. He brought up the 42nd causing a penalty that Neymar has quietly turned. For the Brazilian, it was a kind of consolation also after a cannonball sent on the cross side (39th).

Paris substitutes also did the job

The score was 5-0 at the break, but Le Havre was not out in the woods. Paul Le Guen’s team continued to give the stick to be beaten after returning from the locker room. The Paris substitutes were as effective as beginners, such as Idrissa Gueye, goal scorer from the 49th (0-6). Pablo Sarabia then imitated it, with a remarkable volley that was executed the longest after receiving a sublime service from Marco Verratti (52nd, 0-7). The Paris Festival was then concluded by the young Kalimuendo (58th) and by Sarabia, author of a double in the 60s.

Despite the last half hour of the game less away, PSG can be very happy with this resume match. The players in the capital thrived and they also delighted the 5,000 spectators who were present at the Stade de l’Océane. It was about finding the light after the sad period linked to the health crisis. We finally got a real fireworks display.