PSG, Tuchel: “We had a very good match”

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was very pleased with the copy from his team this Sunday in a friendship against HAC.

PSG did not go into detail this Sunday during their trip to Le Havre during a friendly match. Unleashed dominated France’s champion with the big score of 9 goals to 0. A real message sent to all their future opponents at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Ile-de-France residents had ants in their legs, and their opponents of the day paid the price. The stars of the French champions have also risen to the challenge. Mauro Icardi and Neymar signed a double each, while Kylian Mbappé produced a very high-class performance, with already a lot of explosiveness in each of their initiatives.

Tuchel talks about an “extraordinary evening”

Logically, this brilliant performance made Thomas Tuchel happy. The German coach said he was very pleased with the final whistle of what his men showed. Whether it was those who happened during the first half, or those who picked them up after the break. “We had a very good match, the players responded and the result is there. It’s an extra night. The team showed fantastic things, individually and collectively. We were serious from beginning to end “, pcongratulations to the Parisian coach.

During his post-match reaction, Tuchel also said he was pleased with the public’s presence at the stadium. Although there were only 5000 spectators in the enclosure, he was pleased to see a revelation of return to normal. “It’s a pleasure to be in a stadium on a match day, it’s something we really missed,” he said in particular. Paris’ next excursion is planned for Beveren next Friday.