Real – Zidane: “The most difficult week”

The Merengues are preparing to play three games in one week, starting with Granada on Monday (10am). With a title to go get.

Real Madrid travels to Granada on Monday (10 am) with the goal of taking up four points ahead of Barça, winner of Valladolid (1-0), and taking another step towards the title of champions of Spain.

“This is the last week [de championnat], three games to play. It is the most difficult of all because it is the last, Zinedine Zidane commented this Sunday at a press conference. Tall teams play something and we want to make a good game. “

The Madrid coach also returned to the many arbitration controversies that marked this resumption of football in Spain, and Real was accused of regularly favoring. “It does not bother me, he simply replied. Everyone has their opinion. We have a duty to show that we are strong. “

Barça, a fair champion?

A few weeks ago, Thibaut Courtois said Barcelona would not make a fair champion, while the two Clasico have been won by the Madrilians this season. Nothing to move the world champion in 1998, now in a strong position to be crowned for the second time as coach: “The champion will be the one with the most points in the end.”

A title that will not happen in Granada anyway. “So we do not do accounts, we play matches, he congratulated himself this time. We just need to focus on tomorrow’s games [lundi]. “

Finally, Zidane did not want to move forward with the future of James Rodriguez, little used since the recovery and hardly in sight when this was the case. “He’s an important player. You can say whatever you want, he’s just another player on the team. There are some who play more and others who play less, but I will not despise any of them. Everyone is important and everyone contributes, nothing more. “