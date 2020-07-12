Steven Gerrard soon in the Championship?

The former Liverpool star is scheduled to take control of the Bristol City squad.

After two years of coaching at FC Rangers, Steven Gerrard could perhaps have his first experience on the bench in his country, England. According to The Express, Scouser is one of the technicians likely to take charge of Bristol City training.

Bristol City is currently playing in the Championship (D2 English). Three days in a row, the team is in the soft stomach (11th of 24). Its goal is to reach the elite in 2021 and its leaders believe that they can do so if they request a known technician. One week ago, the club separated from its former manager Lee Johnson. And it is an opportunity that has been designated for the end of the season.

Gerrard competes with Daum

Gerrard is not the only coach to appear on the “Robins” list. This is also the case for Christoph Daum, the German coach who went through Leverkusen and the Romanian selection. The latter has experience as an asset.

Gerrard, who celebrated his 40th birthday two months ago, is considered by many to be the future manager of Liverpool, his heart club. It remains to be seen if he will accept a less exciting destination to continue testing before taking the direction of Anfield.