The crisis in Lebanon directly threatens the survival of French-speaking schools

In a bankruptcy in Lebanon, the survival of some 300 French-speaking schools has never been so threatened, so France decided to pay a dozen million euros for schools quickly. Pays du Cèdre is the first country in the world in terms of the number of students enrolled in the French system.

The survival of some 300 French-language schools is being threatened in Lebanon because of the most serious economic crisis in its history, causing teachers concern and threatening the future of Francophonie in this country.

The seriousness of the situation is such that France has decided to pay a dozen million euros for schools urgently in the coming months.

At the school “Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes” in the city of Zahlé, ColetteMoughabghab welcomes parents who were devastated by the news of the closure of the facility, victims among many others of the economic and monetary crisis that plunged close to half the population in poverty.

“I did my best to get help […] but in vain, “laments the nun who manages the facility.

Like the small school in eastern Lebanon, founded in 1885 on the Bekaa Plain, the survival of the 330 other Catholic establishments in the country, of which more than 80% are French-speaking, has never been so threatened.

Some are afraid of serious falls on an educational pillar, but also for the Francophonie, in a Lebanon where the Molière language already makes room for English.

For Father Boutros Azar, secretary general of Catholic facilities, the situation is “catastrophic”. “Between 50 and 75 schools in our network are at risk of being closed,” he said. The expanded network of French-speaking schools has half a million students

Established in Lebanon from XIXe Centuries of several Catholic missions, especially from France, these schools have survived many tests throughout history, especially the Civil War from 1975 to 1990.

For Francophonie, the stakes are high. Lebanon is “the first country in the world in terms of the number of students educated in the French system, far ahead of the second, Morocco”, the French ambassador to Beirut, Bruno Foucher, told AFP.

The facilities that are approved, certified or certified by France train about 120,000 students. In total, the expanded network of French-speaking schools has half a million students, or 50% of the national enrollment. Almost 50,000 students in the network, or more than a quarter, are Muslims.

The French secular missions, which bring together five facilities across Lebanon, are also experiencing its worst crisis since its establishment in the country more than a century ago. More than 1500 departures are planned and 180 teachers have already been laid off.

“I will not be able to send my second child to school next year”

In the office of ColetteMoughabghabà Zahlé, Samer and his wife follow the questions, interrupting the mine, while their 7-year-old son Julien walks into his old school.

For parents who can afford it, students will be moved to another school at the beginning of the school year. But this 47-year-old father had to make a difficult choice.

“I won’t be able to send my second child to school next year,” he explains.

“I earn 1.2 million pounds a month”, or just over 150 dollars, against 800 dollars before a tumult of the national currency, which threw a lot of the population into poverty within a few months.

These schools are all the more important because public schools, overwhelmed by the huge influx of Syrian refugees since 2011, are under-equipped for the expected transition next year of 120,000 new students in general education, indicates a source at the Ministry of Education.

To try to avoid the worst, French support provides an “multi-million” emergency plan for about fifty approved schools – zero-interest loans and school grants to Lebanese families – a special fund for Christian schools and a special plan for all French-speaking schools.

