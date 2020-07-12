VIDEO – Zidane doesn’t want to talk about the title

The Real Madrid coach is focused on the match to come and refrains from thinking about a possible inauguration.

Unless there is a major collapse in the last three leagues, Real Madrid will return to the ceiling in Spain this season. Merengues are close to crowning, but their coach refuses to give it a try. This Sunday, during the press conference before the meeting against Grenada, Zinedine Zidane insisted on the need not to skip the steps. With his own experience, he knows that in football anything is possible and that it is advisable to focus only on the following meeting. His protests are certainly not to be missed.