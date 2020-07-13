Andrzej Duda, ultra-conservative and anti-LGBT re-elected in Poland

On Sunday, the Poles nominated the outgoing nationalist and conservative candidate Andrzej Duda for the Polish presidency. He showed his Euroscepticism and condemned the “LGBT ideology”. Portrait.

Tanned, athletic figure, the outgoing Polish head of state, Andrzej Duda, who won his re-election in the second election of the presidential election showed a wide smile, on Sunday 12 July in front of his supporters.

The Conservative Nationalist Conservative Party is in power [parti Droit et Justice (PiS)], he narrowly won the victory over Warsaw Mayor, the Euro File and Liberal Rafal Trzaskowski, at the end of a knife-drawn campaign. He owes his victory on the thread, especially to the valuable support of the government and public media controlled by force.

Originally from Krakow, from a family of teachers at the Academy of Mines, boy and boy scout in his childhood, good skier. Andrzej Duda is married to a German teacher, Agata, and the father of a daughter.

He maintains his Catholic faith and advocates traditional values, declaring himself to be in favor of preventing the law against abortion, already among the most restrictive in Europe, and strongly condemns in vitro fertilization and the “LGBT ideology” which is for him “more destructive than communism. “This latest statement sparked protests in Poland and abroad, as well as his attacks on foreign and independent media. He never openly declared Eurosceptic, but called the European Union an “imaginary community little to draw”.

The Polish “friend”

But this 48-year-old conservative lawyer turns out to be above all a man from the Law and Justice Party (PiS). University of Warsaw, Collegium Civitas.

Elected for his first term in 2015, the president went out rarely contradicts initiatives of Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s party [président du Conseil de 2006 à 2007]which subscribes entirely to its generous social transfers policy followed by a test of the rule of law. Duda has indeed supported a wide range of social benefits promoted and introduced by LePiS, including a reduction of 67 at the age of 65 and the distribution of a monthly supplement of PLN 500 (or EUR 110) for each child.

Graduated in law from 1996 from Jagiellonian University in Kraków, southern Poland, Andrzej Duda moved closer to PiS around 2005, when the formation of Jaroslaw Kaczynski set up his first government. The power of the PiS chief is then reinforced by his twin brother, President Lech Kaczynski, who died in an air disaster five years later.

Elected 2011 substitute for PiSpuis, in 2014, European deputy, AndrzejDuda is not really known to the public when Jaroslaw Kaczynski, undisputed champion of PiS, nominates him as candidate for the Republic’s presidency.

Strengthen ties with NATO

In foreign policy, Andrzej Duda has worked since the beginning of his mandate to strengthen ties with NATO and the United States. He was thus able to welcome the Alliance’s and Washington’s decision to deploy its troops in the region in response to the aggressive policies of Moscow in neighboring Ukraine.

Four days before the first round of voting, Duda visited US President Donald Trump, who has famously praised his Polish “friend”, the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House since anti-covert action 19 in the United States.

His opponents and critics, in Poland and abroad, especially criticize him for his commitment to bring the Constitutional Court and other legal institutions in line. This approach had led Brussels to uphold European justice in 2018 and launch outstanding procedures.

