arm wrestling between executive and justice regarding the closure

Spanish justice on Monday suspended the detention of residents of a Catalonia area around the city of Lleida, ordered on Sunday by regional authorities due to a strong recovery in the Covid-19 case.

Spanish justice has banned Catalonia from configuring around 160,000 residents of the Lleida region, but Catalan leader Quim Torra nonetheless called on the people affected on Monday, July 13, to remain at the monastery at home for a riot in the event of a new coronavirus.

Quim Torra has announced that it will issue a new decree to make this local reconfiguration mandatory.

Some of the most draconian containment measures in the world were carried out in March in Spain in the face of the sudden epidemic linked to the new coronavirus. They are gradually being lifted in May, when the spread of the disease seemed to be under control, but many pollutants have since been detected, especially in the north of the country, in Catalonia, where authorities have taken strict measures to stop the epidemic, such as mandatory wearing masks in public areas.

“Far beyond a simple movement restriction”

Residents of the city of Lleida can no longer leave their homes since July 4, except for compelling reasons or to go to work.

However, a judge considered that the decision of the regional authorities to introduce this redevelopment was exaggerated. “What is proposed today goes far beyond a simple restriction on movement and seriously affects the rights recognized in the Constitution,” said Judge Elena Garcia-Munoz Alarcos.

Quim Torra said he simply could not accept this ruling and said that these local measures had been taken for the health of the citizens.

“It is a luxury to waste time with legal provisions. We can not afford it,” he said, inviting Catalans from the Lleida region to stay at home.

With Reuters