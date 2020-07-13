Cesare Prandelli: “Of course Atalanta can qualify”

Former squadra coach Azzurra believes Atalanta has the opportunity to beat all European teams in a dry match.
“In a dry match they can beat any team”
In fact, the former coach of Squadra Azzurra believes that Atalanta Bergamo has every chance of reaching the final square of the competition. Its main asset? Do not make a complex against a more talented and prestigious opponent, which has been the case in Serie A for several months now.
Final 8 – PSG vs. Atalanta, a draw
“Of course Atalanta can qualify. In a dry match they can beat all European teams. Atalanta will play at a very high level, as it did against Juventus Turin (2- 2). The shock against Bianconeri confirmed that Atalanta would play in Lisbon as it always does, without being afraid of anyone “, explained the transalpine technician for La Gazzetta dello Sport. An opinion shared by Ousmane Dabo, former club player.