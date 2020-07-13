Cristiano Ronaldo left to stay at Juventus

The Portuguese striker intends to extend his career at Juventus beyond the current exercise.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his current Juventus squad. He likes it so much that he doesn’t think for a second about changing tunic during the transfer window in the summer. Unless there is a huge surprise, the Portuguese will still be an Old Lady player next season. This was revealed by Tuttosport on Monday.

Despite the few frictions he could experience with his coach Maurizio Sarri, Ronaldo is completely satisfied with the Bianconeri. And it will be even more so if he and his teammates succeed in conquering a new Scudetto. It is a good start as Old Lady is 8 points ahead of second place in the standings 6 days before the end.

As a 35-year-old, Ronaldo would also be convinced that Turin is the perfect place to continue to satisfy his personal ambitions and to keep himself at the highest level. CR7 is obsessed with the idea of ​​offering a sixth Ballon d’Or and thus being equal to Lionel Messi. And he thinks it is with his current education that he will probably achieve it. A triumph in the Champions League this season could only help him in this direction. Of course, Lyonnais by Rudi Garcia does not hear that.

Also note that the former Madrid has the opportunity to become the first player to finish as the best director in three different major championships. With his double against Atalanta on Saturday, he is just one step behind Ciro Immobile (Lazio). He still has enough time to get over him and thus succeeds in his effort.