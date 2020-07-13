Disappearing – Christopher Aurier, brother of Serge, murdered in Toulouse

Christophe Aurier, little brother of Tottenham player Serge Aurier, died night to Sunday until Monday, killed in Toulouse.

The judicial police in Toulouse were arrested by the investigation

It’s a very sad news that has just upset the family of Serge Aurier … The day after Tottenham’s victory in the North London derby against Arsenal (1-2), the right side, formerly in Paris Saint-Germain, really lost his brother, shot dead on the streets of Toulouse night to Sunday to Monday.

This was announced by Le Point media on Monday morning. The information has since been confirmed by Europe 1, which specifies that Christopher Aurier was unfortunately killed by two bullets in the abdomen, boulevard de Thibaud. First taken care of by the emergency services in a critical condition, Serge Aurier’s little brother died at Rangueil Hospital. While the suspect is still large on Monday morning, the Toulouse court was arrested for the investigation.

Only 26 years old, Christopher Aurier was also passionate about football. Trained in Racing Club de Lens as his older brother, he had not managed to win at the highest level and played at amateur level under the colors of Toulouse Rodéo (5th division).