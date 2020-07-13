Granada – Real Madrid (1-2), Real and their French do nothing

Real Madrid continued to beat Granada at home with goals from Mendy and Benzema (2-1). The title is at hand.

Mendy and Benzema have shown the way

Real Madrid is just a victory away from seeking its 34th title as Spanish champions. The Merengues are approaching the goal after their ninth successful acquisition at Granada’s expense. Against the 10th in the ranking, everything was not perfect, like a second slow period, but the essentials were certainly. And for that, the Merengues can especially thank their French.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema were today’s two heroes on the Madrid side. The duo from the former Lyonnais put their team in orbit during the first act. The left-back was the first to shine with a beautiful goal in the 10th. Acceleration to put two defenders in the wind, before a strong conclusion at a closed angle. A goal that shows all the confidence he now has in his funds.

After Mendy talked about her qualities as a finisher, it was then the real specialist’s field to turn to. In the 16th, Benzema made the break with a cross, after opening the way to the goal with a pretty nice. Real then broke away from the mark, but it was too much time to play to be able to trust this achievement.

Real suffered at the end

Zinédine Zidane’s team made the choice to manage their lead, rather than emphasizing their pressure and trying to spice up the bill. It was a risky choice, and it did not take much for Merengues to regret it. Granada returned to 1-2 in the 50th minute thanks to Machis. And at the end of the game, the locals all looked to try to level and provide a good service to Barça.

Real owes these two behind the taulers a proud light. Within seconds, Thibaut Courtois and Sergio Ramos in turn saved their team from the equalizer. The Belgian goalkeeper fell well on an opponent’s low shot, and the captain did so by intervening on the goal line at Granada’s last chance.

In three days, Real Madrid will welcome Villarreal to their countries. The Merengues know what remains to be done to restore national glory.