In France, the research world deplores a “reform that is disconnected from reality”

The multi-annual bill for research programming, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, 15 July, has raised concerns in the scientific and academic world. Researchers are not learning this text from the Covid-19 crisis, which showed the importance of research in emergency health situations.

Postponed until a little later in the summer. The multi-year bill for research programming (LPPR), which was originally to be presented to the Council of Ministers on 8 July, should finally be discussed at the weekly government meeting, Wednesday 15 July. Officially, this delay is due to the changeover, but it suits the CEO’s activities, as this text provoked an uprising in the scientific world, when it was revealed in June.

“It is a text that has been eagerly awaited in the world of research and higher education, as programming laws in this area are rare and must serve to improve the situation,” recalls Samuel Alizon, CNRS research director and infectious disease specialist, contacted by France 24. The hope is more important because the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of research to understand the coronavirus and seek cure. “The Covid-19 crisis reminds us of the vital nature of scientific research and the need to invest heavily in the long term”, had even emphasized Emmanuel Macron, last March during a visit to the Institut Pasteur.

The money does not exist

But on June 6, the scientific world woke up with a hangover when they discovered the details of this LPPR. Since then, the positions, petitions and rentals of researchers and academics have multiplied in the media. Even the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (EESC) has done an unfavorable opinion on this text, 24 June. “Economic programming is not up to the great challenges that our country has to face,” write these representatives of the socio-professional world.

This bronca does not seem to have moved the government an iota and Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Research and Higher Education, was reappointed during the transition.

What disturbs the scientific world above all is a story of big money. Emmanuel Macron had promised an “effort [d’investissement] unpublished since the post-war period “, in March mentioned an envelope of another five billion euros a year for research. The amount is well written in the bill, but “only 104 million euros are budgeted for 2021, and the rest are investment promises for ten years”, regrets Samuel Alizon. In other words, nothing prevents the possible successor to Emmanuel Macron 2022 from ignoring promises made by the current tenant in the Élysée.

The discrepancy between the President’s speech and the reality of the text is all the more disappointing for the scientific world, as France is still far from the ‘target set in the’ Europe 2020 strategy ‘. [adoptée par les pays européen en 2013, NDLR] to invest 3% of GDP in research by 2020 ”, recalls Cese’s opinion. At present, French investment is around 2.2% of GDP and the decline of some European neighbors that have already achieved this target, starting with Germany, is likely to increase. Berlin has thus committed itself, as part of its recovery plan to end the health crisis, to set aside EUR 60 billion by 2023 to research, higher education and innovation.

Protection and short-term vision

But lack of money is not the only point in this programming law that makes researchers and academics unhappy. It is the whole “short-term vision of this bill” that is condemned by the sector, explains Samuel Alizon. One of the changes envisaged in the text that crystallizes the most dissatisfied concerns the creation of the “CDI of scientifice mission”. This is an open contract … until the end of a research project. “The aim seems to be to circumvent the rule on the mandatory conversion into CDI of the contractual relationships that are longer than six years”, fears Open University Collective.

A measure that would exacerbate “uncertainty in research, highlight competition at the expense of long-term research”, condemns Samuel Alizon. In fact, according to him, “when you are insecure and your salary depends on what you will publish at the end of the month, you will not do the same research as if you had time”.

This researcher also condemns the establishment of a system for “increased research management”. In fact, the government plans to raise the budget of the National Research Agency (ANR) significantly. This organization should eventually have an additional € 1 billion a year to fund research programs. An opportunity that does not please all researchers because “ANR works with a system for conversations for projects, ie arrow research, which requires a terrible energy consumption to fill in the files and pass on strictly research work”, explains Johanna Simeant-Germanos, professor of political science at the École Normale Supérieure and opponents of LPPR, interviewed by France Culture.

In addition, it can not be good with basic research to strengthen the role of this body. ANR “sets goals, and we can not say in advance what basic research must discover”, emphasizes Samuel Alizon.

It is also a way to continue, which does not fit well with the requirements of research in times of crisis. Predict what will appeal to ANR, prepare the files, wait for the organization’s response: “It is a much less reactive system for dealing with a crisis like the coronavirus,” the CNRS researcher concludes. “Funding through projects does not by definition produce science to respond to crises, it always happens by fact,” adds Johanna Simeant-Germanos.

The fact that this programming proposal, which has been implemented for more than a year, has maintained measures that strengthen the role of the ANR shows, in the eyes of Samuel Alison, the extent to which “it is a linked reform of the reality of research, and which has not learned the lessons of the health crisis. “In short, the research community, as well as the healthcare staff throughout the negotiations with Ségur de la santé, deplore the mismatch between official praise during the crisis and the reality of what the government is putting on the table to improve their party.