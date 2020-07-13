Inter-Turin (3-1), Inter-returns | Goal.com

Inter Milan got back on track in Serie A thanks to a convincing success against Torino (3-1).

Inter Milan by Antonio Conte returned to victory in the Italian championship on Monday. At the end of the 32nd relegation of Serie A, the Lombards honored their rank against Torino. When the harvest is won, they will be the new dolphins at Juventus.

At half time, the Nerazzurri were back against the wall after finishing a goal from Andrea Belotti (17th). Business started badly, but by giving a much better face when they returned from the locker room, they were able to turn everything around. A burst of pride that must have pleased their coach.

Godin unlocked his counter

Ashley Young started waking up her family by successfully resuming a pass from Lautaro Martinez (48th). Toro barely had time to recover when it hit a second goal. After handing over the head of Alexis Sanchez, Diego Godin chose the best time to sign his first performance with the interior team (51st).

After doing the hardest part, Inter quietly regained control of the procedure. And Lauraro Martinez took the opportunity to finally seal the fate of the meeting (61). The Argentinian secured the break with a deflected strike at the entrance to the surface.

The title seems difficult to access for the Nerazzurri, but the latter can still hold a small jump as there are still 6 tricks to go. And if Scudetto fails, they can set themselves the goal of finishing others. Which would already be their best ranking since 2010/2011.