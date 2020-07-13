Ivorian Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan resigns

Ivorian Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncana resigned from office on Monday, while the country is in mourning following the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly on July 8.

Ivorian Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattarra’s Cabinet announced on Monday (July 13).

“Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan handed over his resignation to the President of the Republic (…) for reasons of personal convenience on February 27 (…). After several interviews, the last of which took place on July 7, President Alassane Ouattara noted and continued July 8 to the signing of a decree putting an end to the functions of Mr. Kablan Duncan “, confirms a press release read by Patrick Achi, current Secretary General of the Côte d’Ivoire Presidency.

“The President of the Republic wants to pay tribute to a great servant in the state, a man of power and commitment,” according to the text.

If rumors of Daniel Kablan Duncan’s departure have been circulating for several days, it is still a surprise. Until recently, he was considered close to President Ouattara despite belonging to the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), Allied formation of Ouattara before joining opposition in 2018.

Daniel Kablan Duncan has always been a force to be reckoned with, successively holding the posts of Foreign Minister (2011-2012) and then Prime Minister with the portfolio Economics and Finance from 2012 to 2017. In January 2017, he became the first Vice President in Côte d’Ivoire history, a post was created with the new constitution in 2016.

A shaken political affair

The resignation of the Vice President comes a few days after the death of Prime Minister Amadou GonCoulibalys. Candidate for the ruling party for the presidential election scheduled for October, the prime minister died after an illness, less than a week after his return from France, where he had gone in early May for a “medical check-up”.

The absence of Daniel Kablan Duncan at the airport when the prime minister returned was noted. Ceremonies in tribute to the Prime Minister to be buried on Friday begin on Tuesday.

The death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who had been nominated by his party candidate Alassane Ouattara for the October presidential election, completely changed the political situation, with the ruling party now having to find another candidate. Many believe that President Ouattara, who announced in March that he would not seek a third term, could end up being a candidate. Former President Henri Konan Bédié will represent the PDCI in this election, which promises to be tense.

With AFP and Reuters