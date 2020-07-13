Leonardo Balerdi at OM, it’s imminent

There are only a few details left to solve so that the young Argentine hopes that Leonardo Balerdi will sign for Marseille.

Olympique de Marseille is very close to offering itself a new central defender. The French transfer window is, of course, closed until August 10, but Marseille officials can in principle reach an agreement on the arrival of a recruiter. And this is what is happening to the Argentine Leonardo Balerdi.

Balerdi, 21, is linked with Borussia Dortmund. But his horizon within this club seems blocked. At his service, he is only the 6th choice of Lucien Favre behind Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Emre Can and Lukasz Piszczek.

Both clubs would agree to a loan with the option to buy

BVB officials therefore have no problem giving it up. They would even be ready to do so on loan, including a call option. Marseille would recover it this summer, before spending € 12 million on a final acquisition in 2021. According to Phocaean, the final details of this transaction should be decided within the next 48 hours. By Wednesday, therefore, Berardi should be practically Olympic, and he will only have to initiate his contract when the rules allow it.

Before coming to Germany, Balerdi stood out in the Boca Juniors shirt. He had played 5 games with the pros for “Xeneizes”. The flagship club of Bueinos Aires had received a nice check of 15 million euros for its services (plus 2M € bonus).