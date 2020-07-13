Luka Jovic is AC Milan’s priority

Serbian striker Luka Jovic has reportedly become AC Milan’s 1st goal for the summer transfer window.

AC Milan are starting to accelerate on the Luka Jovic document. According to the Italian site Calciomercato, Lombard decision-makers are doing everything they can to secure the services of the international Serbian Real.

The 22-year-old striker has only made 16 La Liga appearances during his first season at Real Madrid and has scored just two goals. The Spanish giants are ready to release him, especially since the ex-member of Eintracht Frankfurt is also unlucky enough to be injured often. He is also unavailable until the end of the season due to a foot injury. In the latest contact with a person affected by Covid-19, he has also self-isolated for fifteen days.

Real ready to sell Jovic for 40 million euros

Madrid wants EUR 40 million for this element, but is also open to a loan with a mandatory call option. A solution that probably interests Rossonerri. As a reminder, Real last year had to pay 60 million euros to get hold of Jovic.

If he joins AC Milan, Luka Jovic will be the first player of Serbian origin to wear the colors. There are many on Dejan Savicevic in the 90s, but the latter was more Montenegrin.