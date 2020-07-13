Mali and chaos?

At the end of a rebellious weekend in Bamako, they again managed to fire shots on Monday in Badalabougou. This district of the Malian capital is the fortress of Imam Mahmoud Dicko, who in a few weeks has become an opposition figure, a spiritual leader who can gather thousands of people in the streets to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Is Mali in the grip of chaos? Is there a risk of seeing this crucial country in the fight against jihadist movements in the Sahel become a bankrupt state with all the threats it entails?

A program developed by Anthony SAINT-LÉGER and Morgane MINAIR.