Morientes: “Benzema is the key player for Real”

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes is convinced that without Karim Benzema it would not have been so good to win the title.

“Benzema has taken a real step this season”

For the first time since 2017, Real Madrid are in a position to take the title of champion in Spain. Merengues only need six points in the last three games to crown. An exceptional course that largely carries the signature of Karim Benzema.

Whoever ends his 11th season in the merengue shirt has really had a significant impact on the great campaign that Zinédine Zidane’s team accomplished. All observers in Spain are in agreement, as are the elders in this formation. A certain Fernando Morientes especially praised the Frenchman during an intervention for La Liga TV. “He has reached a real plateau this season and he is the key to the Real Madrid title, if there is no unpleasant surprise”, said the former Spanish international.

The former Monegasque is impressed with what Benzema is doing, but there is another Real player for whom he has a special affection, for James Rodriguez’s person. “He has great talent and he is a special player but one who does not fit into the tactical system of Real Madrid. I am sure he can succeed in all teams “, He trusted.

Finally, Morientes also talked about Lionel Messi, whose future in Barcelona has never seemed so uncertain : “I don’t think Messi will leave Barça and put on the Real Madrid shirt, nor will Sergio Ramos do the same with Barças. I think Messi will renew (his contract) and stay in Barcelona”.