No planned departure for Ousmane Dembélé

French striker Ousmane Dembélé has no intention of changing air during the transfer window.

Ousmane Dembélé has had a difficult season at FC Barcelona, ​​characterized by insufficient performance (1 goal scored) and also recurring physical problems. The former Rennes crosses a sensitive pass, but that is not to say that he is thinking about a start. Far from.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, the former Rennes player is determined to quickly return to the pitch and regain his place within the team. While rumors suggest it could be sold, he doesn’t think for a second of an adventure anywhere else. He always has in mind the idea of ​​honoring his contract with Blaugrana, which expires in 2022.

Back in the field in August?

Operated on the proximal tendon of the femoral biceps in February last year, Dembélé should normally return to the competition next August. He therefore hopes to play a role in the final phase of the Champions League as Barça is qualified for the eighth of the event.

When he returns, Dembélé will not have the simple task of regaining his place in the eleven. In addition to the essential Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, he also faces competition from Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite in his sector. Locations are therefore very expensive in the Blaugrana attack.