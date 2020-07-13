the world will not return to normal in the “foreseeable future”

The coronavirus pandemic will continue to worsen if the necessary preventive measures are not implemented worldwide, warned the director general of the World Health Organization on Monday. For him, there will be “no return to the old normality in the foreseeable future”.

The world will not return to the “old normal for the foreseeable future”, estimated, Monday, July 13, World Health Organization (WHO), after a record day for contamination to 230,000 new cases of coronavirus.

“The virus is still the main public enemy, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the media. .

>> Read: Withdrawal from the United States from the WHO: the election of America first

And to think that “too many countries are going in the wrong direction”. “Conflicting messages from leaders undermine the most important ingredient in any response: trust,” he added, without giving their name.

The WHO chief again called on governments to clearly communicate with their citizens and to set up a comprehensive strategy to eliminate transmission and save lives, while asking people to follow the many obstacles, such as respecting distance, washing hands and wearing a mask and isolate yourself if they were sick.

“If the basic principles are not followed”, a pandemic that will get “worse and worse”

“If the basic principles are not followed, this pandemic can only go in one direction. It will get worse and worse,” he said. “I want to be honest with you: there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future,” said the WHO chief.

“There will be no return to the old ‘normal’ for the foreseeable future. But there is a roadmap for a situation where we can control the disease and move on with our lives “-@DrTedros # COVID-19 – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 13, 2020

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 569,000 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the disease at the end of December.

More than 12.9 million cases of infection have been officially diagnosed, of which at least 6.9 million are now considered cured.

The United States, which recorded its first death associated with coronavirus in early February, is the country most affected, in terms of deaths and deaths, followed by Brazil. “The virus epicenter is still on the American continent, where more than 50% of cases have been registered worldwide,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

With AFP