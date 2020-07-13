With or without mask in closed public places: executive headache

As the fear of a second wave of Covid-19 became more and more widespread, the Prime Minister was arrested by coronavirus victims and by professionals urging the government to make the mask mandatory in enclosed spaces in public.

The images of a concert that took place in Nice on Saturday, without distance, or those of spectators who gathered at Puy-du-Fou, without respecting barrier gestures, caused a shout. For several days, the regrouping of several thousand people in the village of Saint-Parize-le-Châtel, in Nièvre, for a secret rave party has also caused great concern.

Result: the CEO is under pressure and called to respond. Calls to make the mask mandatory in closed public places to fight Covid-19ne continue to multiply.

The victims of coronavirus and health care professionals announced in particular on Monday 13 July to arrest the Minister of State in this matter as soon as possible. “After a superhuman effort by the health system, it is urgent to take all possible measures to prevent the second wave,” lawyer Fabrice Di Vizio wrote in a statement. “And if the government does not want to make this decision, if it does not retain anything from the crisis we have just experienced, today we call on the Prime Minister to force that,” he added.

This lawyer representsAssociation victim coronavirus France and the C19 Health Professionals Collective, three members of which filed a complaint in late March before the Republic’s court against former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn.

For me, Di Vizio, the mask must be mandatory in all closed public places, such as shops or restaurants. “The state must meet its responsibility. The judge must force it to take action,” he told AFP.

The prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis has already on Monday issued a decree prescribing that the mask be worn in closed places that receive the public in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, after several cases of Covid-19 in a school in the city .With this decree will wear a mask mandatory in “any closed facility that receives the public, whether its activities are administrative or commercial,” the prefecture said in a press release. These include “shops”, “town halls”, “public services”, “common hotel areas”.

A call from a doctor

The reference to the Prime Minister comes a few days after publication from a column by several doctors in Le Parisien calls for “wearing a mandatory mask in all closed public places”. Entitled “Masked But Free”, it warns against “a possible massive restart of transmissions”.

“It would be very unfortunate not to use these effective and accessible means[pour freiner l’épidémie]which is: wearing the obligatory mask in all closed public places, physical distancing as much as possible and hand washing “, ask these doctors including PR Antoine Pelissolo and Dr Jimmy Mohamed. Although they realize that the mask” remains uncomfortable “, they emphasize that Unlike at the beginning of the year, we know that its use is an important condition for limiting the spread of the virus “provided everyone carries it”.

Asked about this during his trip to Guyana, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, said on Sunday that “the issue of developing the wearing of masks is under investigation”, especially for closed spaces, to fight the coronavirus epidemic. “In existing regulations in a number of these closed places[comme les transports publics]”Wearing a mask is mandatory,” the prime minister said.

Health Minister Olivier Véran also made a point in a tweet: “Barrier gestures are not an option. Do not hesitate to wear a mask in any situation, especially if you are not sure you can keep a meter away from the surrounding. It is with everyone liveliness that we will keep everyone’s health! # COVID-19. “

Barrier gestures are not an option. Do not hesitate to wear a mask in all situations, especially if you are not sure you can keep 1 meter away from those around you. It is through the spirit of the citizens that we must preserve the health of all! #COVID ー 19 – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) July 12, 2020

In a tweet published on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron used the same formula and also insisted that barrier gestures “are not an option”. The head of state should not avoid being questioned about the wearing of the mask during the interview that he will give to journalists on the occasion of July 14.

Even a few months ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, government members said it was useless to wear a mask. “The French will not be able to buy masks in pharmacies, because it is not necessary if you are not ill,” said Sibeth Ndiaye, a spokeswoman for the then government.

Mayors and merchants support

As France explains Bleu, many city officials say they are in any case favorable to the obligation to wear a mask in private places that receive the public. It is “a measure of common sense,” according to Philippe Laurent, secretary general of the Association of Mayors of France, UDI mayor of Sceaux in Hauts-de-Seine. In April, the elected official had issued a decree stipulating that the mask should be worn by his municipality, which had been moved by the Prime Minister. “I have not changed my attitude or my conviction,” explains Philippe Laurent, quoted by France Bleu.

Traders also support this measure. Francis Palombi, President of the French Trade Union, explained in France Info has sent “an SMS to the President of the Republic” asking him to impose the mask in closed places. “The state must absolutely harden its positions, and I hope that Prime Minister Castex will do that,” he added.

In other countries, this issue is also the subject of lively debate: in Spain, several regions, including Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, have decided to reinforce the obligatory nature of the mask, which must always be borne by fines. , Canadian province hardest hit by coronavirus, authorities will make it mandatory to wear the mask in public places closed from Saturday, according to local media, while in the US, the governor of Texas has made it mandatory to wear the mask on July 3.