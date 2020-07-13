World hunger worsens, UN pessimistic for 2020

The UN’s annual report on malnutrition, released on Monday, shows that hunger is estimated to affect around 690 million people worldwide in 2019. The situation is expected to worsen in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly one in nine people suffered from chronic malnutrition in 2019, a proportion that is expected to worsen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an annual UN report published on Monday 13 July.

According to the latest estimates, famine last year affected about 690 million people, or 8.9% of the world’s population, according to a report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. ‘Agriculture (FAO), written with the help of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization. This sum corresponds to an increase of 10 million people compared to 2018 and 60 million compared to 2014.

“If the trend continues, it is estimated that the number by 2030 will exceed 840 million people. This clearly means that the target [d’éradiquer la faim d’ici à 2030, établi par l’ONU en 2015, NDLR] is not about to be achieved, “said Thibault Meilland, a FAO policy analyst.

And that was without counting the health and economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused cascade of loss of income, increased food prices, disrupted supply chains …

According to the report, the global recession due to the new coronavirus is likely to lead to hunger between 83 and 132 million more people. “These are still relatively conservative assumptions, the situation is evolving,” says Thibault Meilland.

Integration of new data

The estimate of malnutrition in the world is much lower than in previous editions: last year’s report mentioned more than 820 million hungry people. But the figures are not comparable: the integration of newly available data – especially from surveys conducted by China on households in the country – has led to all estimates being revised since 2000.

“This is not a drop [du nombre de personnes souffrant de sous-alimentation], it’s a revision. “Everything has been recalculated on the basis of these new figures,” insists Thibault Meilland. As China represents one – fifth of the world’s population, this update has important implications for global figures, “the FAO analysts point out.

“Even though the overall figure is lower,” the observation confirms an increase in malnutrition since 2014, “he adds.

Among the areas for improvement, the incidence of stunting among five-year-olds decreased by a third between 2000 and 2019, with about 21% of the children affected today worldwide. Over 90% of them live in Asia or Africa.

Two billion people suffer from “food insurance”

In addition to malnutrition, the report points out that a growing number of people “have had to reduce the amount and quality of food they eat”. Two billion people thus suffer from “food insurance”, ie they do not regularly have access to nutritious food in sufficient quality and quantity, it is suggested.

Even more (3 billion) do not have the means to provide a diet that is considered balanced, especially with adequate intake of fruits and vegetables.

“On average, a healthy diet costs five times more than a diet that only meets the energy needs of basic starchy foods,” reports Thibault Meilland. Result: Obesity increases in both adults and children.

UN specialized agencies estimate that if food consumption patterns did not change, their impact on direct health care costs and loss of economic productivity would amount to $ 1.3 trillion (€ 1,144 billion under current) per year by 2030.

