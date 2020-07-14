back to California’s restrictions

California on Monday ordered the return of the closure of certain businesses and public places in the face of the steady growth of Covid-19 in its population. In Los Angeles, students will not return to school in mid-August.

Like an air of deja vu. California, one of the major sources of new coronavirus in the United States, was the first state in the country to introduce public containment in March. In anticipation of the number of cases of Covid-19 continuing to explode, the governor announced Monday, July 13, that the expansion to the entire state will close bars, indoor dining halls, movie theaters, zoos and aquariums.

“This virus will not go away any time soon,” said Gavin Newsom. “I hope we are all aware of it, even those who can imagine that it would disappear with the heat.”

Returning to restrictions also means closing a series of public places and shops – including offices, shopping malls, hairdressers and worship services – in about thirty counties that are at risk, including Los Angeles.

Back to school online courses

In Los Angeles, the 600,000 students also learned on Monday that they would not return to school in mid-August as planned but would take distance learning courses until the health situation improved. “There is a public health requirement to prevent schools from becoming cultural brothels,” said Austin Beutner, head of the school district.

With more than 300,000 identified cases and 7,000 deaths, California is still one of the most important sources of infection in the country and Los Angeles County accounts for about half of the cases. Even more worrying was the rate of infection among people tested in the county, which was 10%, compared to only 4.6% in May, a sign that the transmission of Covid-19 is progressing.

More than 135,000 deaths in the country

The United States has registered 59,222 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases registered in the country now exceeds 3.36 million. Covid-19 also has 411 new victims in 24 hours, giving the total toll to 135,582 deaths.

Across the southern and western parts of the country, such as Texas or Florida, which is also experiencing a Covid-19 explosion, local officials plan to go even further and order a refinancing, but political differences between different jurisdictions prevent a unified and coherent response.

For his part, President Donald Trump maintains his line: “When we test, we create cases,” he said on Monday. The mayor of Miami (Florida), Francis Suarez, but also a Republican, meanwhile considered it necessary to consider a return to containment measures, saying the epidemic was “out of control”.

With AFP