Chelsea-Norwich 1-0, Blues return to victory

Before the red lantern in the English championship, Chelsea tried to consolidate their 3rd place. Assignments completed for Londoners.

Ahead of Norwich and with a Giroud holder, the Blues wanted to recover after admitting a heavy loss on Saturday at Sheffield United (0-3).

Hakim Ziyech, recruited for 40 million euros from Ajax Amsterdam, was present in the stands at Stamford Bridge. He was able to appreciate the opening result for his new team just before the break.

Marcos Alonso fed on the left Pulisic who played with Cantwell and offered a beautiful center to Giroud who beat Krul with a beautiful head. 1-0, the score at rest, while Giroud also had a great opportunity to score in the 20th minute, when he had not sufficiently supported his shot with his left foot.

Pulisic had also missed a great opportunity in the 36th minute, but the American’s powerful shot had encountered a sublime reflex from Krul.

Chelsea still dominated in the second act. And Giroud almost took advantage of the lead 20 minutes from the time, but the French forgot to frame. 5 minutes later, the French striker turned into a passer for Pulisic, who tested Krul’s (excellent) reflexes again.

1-0, the score will no longer change, Chelsea revive and consolidate their 3rd place in the Premier League.