Donald Trump’s flip-flop on visas for foreign students

Donald Trump’s decision had shocked the academy and even led to legal action. The US government has finally given up on denying visas to foreign students, whose lessons would remain virtual at the beginning of the school year due to a pandemic, a federal judge announced on Tuesday, July 14.

The decision, announced by immigration police on July 6, had been challenged in court by Harvard and MIT universities, with the support of many other universities, teachers’ associations and nearly 20 states in the United States.

“The parties have reached a solution (…) the government has agreed to annul the decision,” the judge said during a brief hearing.

