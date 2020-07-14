Following a tribute to caregivers on July 14, demonstrations in France for the public hospital

It is for more resources allocated to public hospitals that several thousand people demonstrated in Paris on Tuesday, a few hours after a tribute from the nation to caregivers who took part in the fight against Covid-19.

While the nation paid tribute to the caregivers who took part in the fight against Covid-19, in connection with the national day, the unions called for a demonstration after the ceremonies on Tuesday 14 July. The procession, which left at about 2 pm from the Place de la République, arrived near the Place de la Bastille shortly after noon.

“Covid has shown that we need beds, we do not have them,” explains in the procession Guillaume Rosey, a neurologist in Maubeuge, disappointed with the agreements signed on Monday by certain trade unions within the framework of Ségur de la santé.

“We expected a lot from Ségur,” the nurse added in the middle of the slogan asking for “money, money for the public hospital”. “We had to create jobs. We do not have them. There are many things that have not been discussed and we can not be satisfied. We asked 300 euros to have an average salary at the same level as in the ‘OECD’.

According to the agreements signed on Monday, however, the increase in nurses in public hospitals and nursing homes should be around 183 euros net each month. “They did not meet expectations,” said Paule Bensaid, a nurse at an EPSM (Disability Adult Facility) in Lille. “We demanded at least 300 euros for all agents. Where I work, we did not have a mask before April 30. So the parade with caregivers at Champs[Élysées, à l’occasion du 14-Juillet]”I think it’s pipeau”.

For Ali Yassine, a student nurse and former caregiver, it is about giving patients better care. “We just want to report a bug and fix it,” he explains. “Everyone who is going to get sick, I want him to have more than one nurse can offer him now. That’s not how I plan to treat people.”

Caregivers and yellow vests

Among the protesters were some from a rally organized by yellow vests in front of the General Police Inspectorate (IGPN) to condemn police violence, in the presence of certain people in the movement who were injured during demonstrations. Also present were CGT Secretary General Philippe Martinez, singer Francis Lalanne and LFI Deputy Eric Coquerel.

In addition, two people were briefly arrested by police for “flying over a restricted area” after dropping in the hot air balloons that hung an anti-Macron banner during the parade on July 14 at the Place de la Concorde.

With AFP