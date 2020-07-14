In the United States, a first federal execution in seventeen years

A white supremacist, sentenced to death for a triple murder, received a lethal injection on Tuesday during the first federal execution in seventeen years in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 14, approved the resumption of federal executions in the United States after a seventeen-year hiatus. She had revoked the suspension of four executions decided the day before by a court in Washington.

The first execution took place on the same day. Daniel Lee, a white supremacist sentenced to death for a triple murder, died at 08:07 (12:07 am) from a lethal injection at Terre Haute Prison in Indiana. He was due to be executed on Monday, but last-minute legal action delayed the proceedings.

“You’re killing an innocent man,” he said before he died, according to an Indianapolis Star reporter who participated in the execution. The 47-year-old man was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murder of a couple and their eight-year-old daughter in Arkansas, during a burglary intended to fund a supremacist group.

An appeal was denied

The judges say that executions, lethal dose of pentobarbital, would cause them “irreversible” suffering in violation of the constitution, an argument often used by opponents of the death penalty. The mother of two victims, Earlene Peterson 81, also wanted to appeal to the Supreme Court on Monday with other family members to have the execution of Daniel Lee postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the court refused.

“The execution of Danny Lee for the murder of my daughter and granddaughter is not what I want and will bring more pain to my family,” she said. She demanded that the death penalty be commuted to life imprisonment, which was given to a second man who played a central role in the murders.

It is “responsible to want to carry out so many executions in such a short time” in this context of the health crisis, also explained Robert Dunham, head of the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), referring to the subject. He condemned a “political instrumentalization of the death penalty”.

In the United States, most crimes are tried at the state level, but federal justice can deal with the most serious acts (terrorist attacks, racist crimes …) or be committed on military bases, between several states or in Native American reservations.

Since the reintroduction of the federal death penalty in 1988, only three people have been executed at this level, including Timothy McVeigh, 2001, responsible for the bombing in Oklahoma City (168 deaths in 1995).

A divided opinion

After announcing the resumption of these executions last year, Justice Minister Bill Barr set his timetable for June, just as the coronavirus epidemic intensified in the country.

Support for the death penalty has eroded among Americans, but is still strong among Republican voters, with 77% preferring it for assassins, Donald Trump, who will run for a second term on Nov. 3, polls show. calls for regular increased use of this ultimate sanction, especially for police killers or drug traffickers.

For his part, a thousand religious leaders, Catholic and evangelical, urged the president to “concentrate on the protection of life and not on executions” in these times of Covid-19.

And the European Union on Friday asked Donald Trump to “reconsider” a position that she said “contradicts a general tendency in the United States and in the world to abolish the death penalty, by law or in practice.”

Some US states, especially in the South, continue to impose the death penalty. Twenty-two executions took place in 2019 in the United States and seven since the beginning of 2020, with two more federal executions scheduled for this week, and a fourth at the end of August.

With AFP