LOSC, Isaac Lihadji declares his resignation from OM

The young winger justified his choice to refuse to sign as a professional at the Olympique de Marseille and to have signed in favor of LOSC.

Olympique de Marseille still does not melt from the departure of Isaac Lihadji. Great hope for the Marseille club, players who include OM training, the young French winger refused to sign his professional contract with his training club and preferred to join Lille for free. The mistake in particular is the lack of perspective for his future with the first team and having a short playing time with the pros during the 2019-2020 season.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Isaac Lihadji considered his choice to leave Olympique de Marseille to join Lille: “I decided very early. I advised my family, my agents. OM sent me on reserve. I do not forget that coach André Villas-Boas left me some time to express myself on the field. I thought I was here (in Lille ) could have more opportunity to prove myself. “

“LOSC is the right choice for me”

“I chose this club for several reasons. Lille has trusted young people for several years. There are many examples of players who have succeeded here. The project makes me want to, just like the club’s history, the infrastructure I’m calm, I trust my qualities, my abilities. I know what I want for the rest of my career and I am convinced that LOSC is the right choice for me. “, let Lillevingen.

Isaac Lihadji does not want to talk about his resignation: “We do a public job … A football player will always be criticized for his career choices. You have to accept it. Those who know my story understand my choice. I prefer to keep it to myself. Now it’s behind me. André Villas-Boas? I can not blame him. Thanks to him, I started as a professional. The coach still trusted me. I especially blame some of those who followed me during training when I was younger. “

The French international U19 is ambitious for the rest of his career and is not afraid of comparisons with Nicolas Pépé as he recovered number 19: “I will try to do as well as Nicolas Pépé, my style is like him. I’m fast, explosive, I love to dribble. I always want to attack, dare, move forward. A heavy responsibility? Yes I know. I want to show that I’m doing it. The pressure does not scare me. “