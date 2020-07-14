Naples, De Laurentiis leaves doubt for Osimhen

The President of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, comforted Gennaro Gattuso in the performance of his duties and spoke about the Osimhen case.

Osimhen in Naples becomes clearer

Sixth in Serie A, Naples’ favorite is to win the services of Victor Osimhen. Brilliant from his first season with LOSC, the Nigerian international will not make old legs in Lille, the club needs money and will not compete in the Champions League next season. Naples are in pole position to sign the Lille striker, but the latter is hesitant to join the Italian club. Victor Osimhen plays the clock to Naples’ complaint.

Aurelio De Laurentiis kicked in contact for Victor Osimhen’s arrival: “Is Osimhen coming to Naples? Who knows, that’s the beauty of the game. Have you seen Sassuolo? How many goals has Caputo scored in 32? You have to be humble, you do not have to look for big names and proclamations always come back to haunt “He’s from another continent, he has not even chosen his new agent yet. Maybe now someone can ask him ‘but where are you going?’

De Laurentiis happy with Gattuso

On the other hand, the president of Naples Gennaro Gattuso, who arrived during the season on the bed of the Italian club, confirmed: “Of course he will stay with us, do we have to repeat it again? (…) I must thank the Lord who allowed me to talk for three hours with Gattuso after Carlo (Ancelotti)’s departure. I was very impressed. With football players, I usually do not have many topics to share, but with him you can talk about everything. He is not restless. He is happy on a personal and financial level. He is one of those who practice his profession of love and who always gives his best. “

Kalidou Koulibaly: “To stay in Naples for life? I would not say no”

If the current season is not over yet, Napoli, winners of the Italian Cup, are sure to become European next season. But Gennaro Gattuso’s men will also have the opportunity to shine on the European stage in August, when the championship is over. Aurelio De Laurentiis anticipates things and is already thinking about next season. The president of Naples does not agree with the authorities who want to start the season in early September.

“We will play for Barcelona on August 8 and in the event of elimination we will give the team twelve rest days, which would mean that we start preparing on August 20. If, on the other hand, we succeed in reaching the quarterfinals, everything will change. From the league “there was a crazy plan to restart the championship on September 12, but how to rest the players and prepare them for next season. In my opinion, the championship should start again at the end of September, or even better on October 4.”, concluded Aurelio De Laurentiis.