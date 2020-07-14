Real Madrid’s recommendations to fans in case of title

In the midst of the Covid_19 rebound in some regions of Spain, Real wanted to raise awareness among their supporters.

Real Madrid is just a success with the title and can be crowned from Thursday in the event of victory against Villarreal.

And the Merengue club took the opportunity to warn their supporters about the group celebration. Fans of the Madrid club could be tempted to visit the emblematic Plaza del Cibeles, a scenario that the club in the Spanish capital wants to avoid.

“Real Madrid asks its socios and supporters not to go to Cibeles in the event of a coronation,” Real wrote in a statement.

“Every possible triumph for our team should not represent a major step backwards in the fight for everyone against this pandemic”, we can still read in the text published by the current leader of La Liga.