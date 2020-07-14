Roberto Martínez: “Hazard will have great success for Real Madrid”

The flagship rookie from Real Madrid, last summer, disappointed but should allow the club to move on in the coming years.

Chelsea ready to give up Kepa to get Oblak?

Eden Hazard “will bring great success” at Real Madrid, according to Roberto Martinez, who claims that the Belgian winger has already shown that he was a “Star player”. After months of speculation about his future, Eden Hazard was involved in a huge transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The 29-year-old has gained a reputation as one of the best European footballers during his seven-year stay in England and had to reach the same heights at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But his first season in Spain is overshadowed by persistent injury problems, which limited him to just 20 appearances in all competitions. Eden Hazard did just once for Zinedine Zidane’s team in his first La Liga campaign, and questions were asked about his ability to be crucial, making assistants in a team full of world-class talent.

The Belgian international remained on the bench when Real Madrid won a 2-1 victory over Granada on Monday, with Zinedine Zidane admitting after the match that the 100 million long wing is still struggling to find his best condition. Although Eden Hazard has not yet justified his transfer fees, Roberto Martinez is confident he is ready to play a key role in the club’s fight for trophies as his Madrid career progresses.

“Courtois is the world’s best goalkeeper”

The Belgian coach believes that the former Chelsea star will reverse the trend, as he said in an interview with Marca: “I make a very positive assessment because you have to measure a player in good times and bad. This year was the most difficult moment in Eden’s career because he has never missed as many games as this year. Hazard showed Real Madrid that he was a star player for to create a project in the future and that he would give the club and the supporters great success“.

Real Madrid, Zidane: “You have to know how to suffer to win La Liga”

“The fact that La Liga was delayed was a great advantage for Eden Hazard to be able to play again before the end of the season. He is now fully prepared, both physically and mentally, to move this project forward.”, the Spaniard added. Roberto Martinez also paid tribute to his goalkeeper with the Red Devils, Thibaut Courtois, who had an excellent 2019-2020 campaign with Merengue.

“At team level he plays at a very constant level, he earns points and shows up when the team needs him. For me he is the world’s best goalkeeper, his size and technical ability allow him to stop like other goalkeepers can not do.“Finished Belgium’s coach. Real Madrid still need two points in two days to be crowned champions of Spain.