Special program: the crisis in Lebanon, the infernal tool

This week we are offering a special program dedicated to the situation in Lebanon. The political crisis has been linked to a financial and economic crisis, to which the health crisis has been linked to the coronavirus pandemic … Every day more and more Lebanese are falling into poverty and are now struggling to eat.

Hyperinflation, collapse of the Lebanese pound, bankruptcy, corruption, over-indebtedness … Lebanon, formerly “Switzerland in the Middle East”, is in the middle of bankruptcy. The country is currently experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history and Beirut has requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But the Washington institution warns of the delay in adopting reforms and the expulsion that has halted negotiations for two months. How did the land of Cedars get there? Response from Elements with Laure Manent.

Political leaders are also accused of being the cause of this crisis. It was against them that part of the population rose in October 2019. The demonstrators demanded an end to the system, based on a religious distribution of power, accused of promoting clientelism. The analysis by Aurélie Daher, a teacher-researcher in political science at the University of Paris-Dauphine.

Half of Lebanese now live below the poverty line and even members of the middle class struggle to feed themselves daily. To compensate for food shortages and the devaluation of currencies, barter has been developed thanks to an internet platform. Report from our correspondents in Lebanon.

Finally, we have the photographer Patrick Baz, who is returning from Beirut. He witnessed the protest movement and produced a series of portraits of these “revolutionaries”, citizens of different religious and social backgrounds, who came together to shout their rejection of the political system. He gives us his view on the situation in Lebanon.

