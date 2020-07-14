Thibaut Courtois: “I was criticized a lot at the beginning of the season”

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, who could be crowned Spanish champion already on Thursday night, especially enjoys his comeback.

“I was criticized a lot at the beginning of the season”

Again victorious on the lawn in Granada on Monday night (1-2), Real Madrid has never been so close to the La Liga title. In fact, the men of Zinedine Zidane have the chance to become champions of Spain from the 37th day if they succeed, on Thursday, against Villarreal. Insatiable since the resumption of the championship, the Madrilenians are carried especially by Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, in good shape, but also by their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Back to his best level, the former Chelsea and Atlético Madrid goalkeeper is about to complete an impressive 2019-20 season. He was still the one who saved his team at the end of the match against Grenada and left a decisive parade at the best of times. A return in grace that he liked.

“Last year I got a lot of criticism at the beginning of the season. But I showed that I can keep my sheets clean many times. This is important because last season we agreed on more goals than we had to do and it shows in the ranking. Overall are we good because we attack and we defend at 11 and when I have to intervene I do “, thus stated the Belgians at the end of the meeting, who wanted to emphasize the correctness and seriousness.

“It was not our best football but sometimes you have to suffer to win and we did. People think that because we are Madrid, we win every game. But that is not the case, teams play a lot. It is not easy to win every match “, he explained.