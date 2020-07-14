Tunisian woman sentenced to six months in prison for handing over a travesty from the Koran

A Tunisian surfer was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in prison for sharing on Facebook a publication that imitated the style of the Koran that spoke of the Korona virus.

This 27-year-old young woman was found guilty of attacking religion and inciting hatred, after sharing on May 4 on the social network this publication entitled “Surah Corona”. Nine months after President Kaïs Saïed came to power, his trial had a test value for freedom of expression in Tunisia.

On May 4, the blogger was called by the judicial police and two days later she went to justice for violating Article 6 of the Tunisian constitution and deciding that “the state protects religion” and “the sacred”. Seven members of a prosecutor’s office then subjected her to close interrogation. On May 7, she was accused of “employing hatred between religions for the use of hostile methods or violence” under Article 52 of the Freedom of the Press Regulation.

Death and rape threats

The young woman also had to face death threats, threats, calls for rape transmitted on social networks. Asked on May 28 by France 24, Emna Chargui said she was scared and overwhelmed by events.

“I’m really afraid I did not have any bad intentions, I did not think it would take such a scale and that we would end up with threats. I have no protection so I got to the point of being afraid for my own life. I “I have no future in Tunisia. I am no longer safe there,” she confided. Nevertheless, on the day her trial resumed in early July, Emna Chargui declared to France 24 wanting to “defend freedom of expression to the end” and “adopt the division of the publication”.

Since the beginning of this case, Emna Chargui has benefited from the support of several human rights groups who believe that diverting the Koran to save lives is not illegal. On May 27, Amnesty International called on the Tunisian authorities to “end the charge against Emna Chargui” and “investigate and protect her alarming death and rape threats.”

Several media attempts to “undermine the sacred”

Questioned by France 24, the representative of the International Federation for Human Rights in Tunis, Khitem Bargaoui, also believed that this trial had “no place to be”. “The trial that was to be held should be the one against those who called for raping and killing Emna.”

“We can understand that the text violates the sensitivity but not that it leads to a trial. In addition, it must be emphasized that Emna did not produce this content, she just sent it. She wanted to circulate very important information about the virus in a different way with humor. It is very disappointing to experience this in Tunisia, “complained Khitem Bargaoui.

However, this case is not the first in Tunisia, which has already experienced media trials to “undermine the sacred”. In 2012, Jabeur Mejri and Ghazi Béji were sentenced to seven years in prison for “moral damage, slander and disturbance of public order” after the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. In the same year, businessman Nabil Karoui was tried for “undermining the sacred”, after broadcasting on his TV channel, Nessma TV, the film by the French-Iranian director Marjane Satrapi “Persépolis”.

With AFP