VIDEO – Solskjær: “We did not earn the three points”

Despite his obvious disappointment, the Manchester United coach felt that his team probably did not deserve to win against Southampton.

“It’s all part of this team’s learning”

In good shape since the resumption of the Premier League, Manchester United missed the boat on Monday night at Old Trafford. While a victory made it possible for the Red Devils to overtake Leicester and Chelsea in the classification and take 3rd place, the men from Ole Gunnar Solskjær united in the last seconds of extra time against Southampton (2- 2). A draw for the taste of defeat for the Mancunians, who remain at the gates of the Champions League.

At the end of the meeting, Ole Gunnar Solskjær was inevitably very disappointed with this result, but admitted that his team had not delivered a sufficient performance to hope much better on Monday night. “We thought we would win but we probably did not earn three points today. It was the worst time to charge a goal but it happens in football. We have won so many matches this way”, the Norwegian said first.

“This is all part of this team’s learning. Southampton are a very good team, they never gave up. On our side we sometimes played fantastic football. The two goals we scored were brilliant.” But we were never in pace today. I do not think fatigue was a factor. It was just one of those days when we did not take any risks, unlike them. “ then added technicians. Lucid, but fifth …