8.8 billion people by 2100, less than estimated by the UN

A new study released on Wednesday questions the UN’s forecasts and the continued growth of the world population during the XXI century due to the decline in fertility. Good news for the environment, but a revolution for the balance in our societies where over the 80s are six times more.

The world population will decline in the second half of the century and reach 8.8 billion by 2100, 2 billion less than UN forecasts, according to a study published on Wednesday, July 15 in Lancet.

This is “good news for the environment (less pressure on food production systems and less carbon dioxide emissions),” said Christopher Murray, head of the respected Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, who conducted the study.

But “the inversion of the age pyramid will have profound and negative consequences for the economy and the organization of families, communities and societies,” he tempts. Although these forecasts are not “set in stone” and that changes in policy may change the course of action in the various countries.

Decreased fertility

According to the latest UN report on the world population, the earth should have 9.7 billion inhabitants by 2050 and 10.9 billion by 2100, compared to 7.7 billion at present. But the new study questions this continued growth through the 2000s.

Researchers from IHME, an organization funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a benchmark for its global public health studies, predict a peak from 2064 of 9.7 billion people before falling to 8.8 billion by 2100

This decline will largely be linked to the development of girls’ education and access to contraception, which will lower fertility to 1.66 children per woman by 2100 compared to 2.37 today, according to the study. A fall in fertility much faster than the UN predicts. In 183 countries out of the 195 studied, this level would fall by 2,100 to less than 2.1 children per woman, making it possible to maintain the population without migration subsidies.

Redistribution of cards

But demographic trends, including mortality and migration, will vary by region and country, according to the researchers. They foresee a possible redistribution of economic and geopolitical maps, even if a state’s power is not necessarily reduced to its only population size.

Thus, China could lose almost half of its population (1.4 billion today, 730 million by 2100), with a reduction in the number of working-age people who “will hamper” its economic growth. The United States, which will soon lose its place as the world’s leading economy, could thus overtake China by the end of the century, if immigration continues to compensate for declining fertility, according to the study.

Asia and Europe are expected to lose inhabitants. They are home to a large proportion of the 23 countries that should see their population reduced by at least half: Japan (128 to 60 million), Thailand (71 to 35), Spain (46 to 23), Italy (61 to 31), Portugal (11 to 4.5), South Korea (53 to 27). Although some countries such as France avoid it (65 to 67 million).

Nigeria is driving strength in Africa

On the other hand, sub-Saharan Africa can see its population triple (1 to 3 billion), mainly driven by Nigeria (206 to 790 million inhabitants), which by 2100 would be the second most populous country in the world behind India but before China.

“It will really be a new world, a world we should prepare for today,” commented Lancet editor Richard Horton.

In this world where the working-age population has declined but over the 1980s is six times more (141 to 866 million), it would be necessary to “reconsider the current structure of social assistance systems and health services”, Christopher Murray insists.

Women’s rights

“The response to this population decline is likely to be one of the major political problems in many countries,” said his colleague Stein Emil Vollset in a statement. “But this should not jeopardize efforts to improve women’s reproductive health or promote women’s rights,” he insists.

To change the demographic trajectory, they invariably invoke “social policy” to help women work while having the number of children they want. But also “liberal immigration policy”. “We believe that countries that need migrant workers later in the century must compete to attract these migrants,” which should come primarily from sub-Saharan Africa and the Arab world, “said Christophe Murray.

