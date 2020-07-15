Closure of league 1 – Rummenigge understands Aula’s position

The Bavarian president believes that France would have been inspired to wait before she finished her championship, as well as her European neighbors.

“Maybe they should have waited a few weeks”

Insatiably nationwide, Bayern Munich have won their eighth Bundesliga title this season. Simply too strong for its competitors, the most successful club in Germany now has 30 Champion titles. If the Bavarians could achieve this feat, they had the chance to do so on the ground, unlike Paris Saint-Germain, who were crowned Champions of France without having the opportunity to end the 2019/20 season after the pandemic crisis.

Asked about suspension of Ligue 1 during an interview with France football, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, President of Bayern Munich, gave his support to Jean-Michel Aulas, who never stopped fighting for football to regain his rights in France, as is the case with its various European neighbors.

“From Germany’s point of view, it is not easy to assess the health situation in France, but we had the impression that it was more serious than at home. The political decision-makers wanted to be careful, but can – they should have waited a few weeks before making a final decision.”, asked the head of Bayern Munich, before naming Olympique Lyonnais the big loser when he stopped the French championship.

“I am a strong opponent of decisions on the green carpet. Of course Paris would have been champions anyway, but I fully understand my friend Jean-Michel Aulas who is the big loser of this premature stop”, added Karl Heinz Rummenigge. Not sure Amiens and Lille share this position …