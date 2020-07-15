Covid-19 vaccine in the final test phase from 27 July

Following the publication of promising preliminary results, the US laboratory announced on Tuesday the next launch, and until October 2022, of the final phase of clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Modern people continue to believe in their vaccine. This US biotechnology laboratory announced on Tuesday, July 14, that it would enter the final phase of its clinical trials for a vaccine against Covid-19 on July 27. Critical, Phase 3 of the trial will involve 30,000 people in the United States. Half of them will receive a dose of 100 micrograms, the other a placebo. The study is expected to run until October 27, 2022.

The primary objective of this study is to determine whether the vaccine is safe and prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection. If a person is still infected, the question will also be whether the vaccine can prevent progression to symptoms. Even if the symptoms are seen, the vaccine can be considered successful if it prevents severe cases of Covid-19.

This announcement comes after publication on Tuesday in New England Journal of Medicine results from the first phase of Moderne’s trials, which show that the experimental vaccine has elicited antibodies to coronavirus in all 45 participants.

World Race

Moderna had released “interim results” in its phase 1 in the form of a press release on its website in May, according to which the vaccine had provoked an immune response in eight patients. These results had been called “encouraging” by immunologist Anthony Fauci, and the full study was eagerly awaited by the scientific community. The company has since moved on to the next step in its test, with 600 people.

Modern is among the very first in the global vaccine race and receives $ 483 million from the US government. If the dose chosen for the tests (100 micrograms) proved to be effective, Moderna planned to be able to produce 500 million doses per year and “possibly up to 1 billion”.

The Chinese company SinoVac is also at an advanced stage of research and the Russian agency TASS has announced that Russian researchers have completed clinical trials for a vaccine, but they have not published the data.

However, researchers warn that the first vaccines to hit the market are not necessarily the most effective or safest. Modern technology, based on messenger RNA, has never proven effective against other viruses. It aims to provide the body with the genetic information necessary to trigger preventive protection against coronavirus.

With AFP